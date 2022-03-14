Callum Styles starts: How we expect Barnsley to line up against Bristol City on Tuesday night

Barnsley have taken 10 points from their last six Championship matches, as they continue to try and find a way of surviving the Championship drop.

The Tykes cut the gap to just four points from Reading in 21st at the weekend, with the Tykes playing out a 1-1 draw against league leaders Fulham at Oakwell.

The relegation-threatened club were heading towards securing all three points against the high-flying Whites, with Carlton Morris converting from the spot before Harry Wilson restored parity in the 86th minute.

Looking to continue on this improved form, Barnsley welcome Bristol City to their Yorkshire home tomorrow evening, with the Robins hoping to build on their 1-0 victory at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Here, we take a look at how Poya Asbaghi’s could line up tomorrow…

Brad Collins has once again emerged as the first choice shot-stopper at Oakwell this season, with the 24-year-old a likely candidate for another start in-between the sticks.

Callum Brittain and Liam Kitching should both see starts against the Robins, with the former only coming back into the side last month after a spell on the sidelines.

Michal Helik and Mads Andersen both performed very well against the Cottagers at the weekend and should both be included in the starting XI tomorrow.

Asbaghi does possess a plethora of midfield options, however, Matty Wolfe and Claudio Gomes will be hopeful of starting once more after Saturday’s display.

Josh Benson and Romal Palmer will provide the pair with some completion, but it should be the 21-year-old duo who are included from minute one.

Asbaghi revealed to the Yorkshire Post that Callum Styles could be back for the visit of Bristol City tomorrow, with the exciting midfielder likely to be deployed as a right attacking midfielder.

Amine Bassi is likely to play centrally with Domingos Quina on the left, with the pair adding real excitement and cutting edge since arriving at Oakwell in January.

Operating up front should be Carlton Morris, with the 26-year-old proving to be very difficult for opposing defences to deal with, whilst he has also shown a real knack for scoring and creating goals in recent weeks.