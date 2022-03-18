Callum Styles speaks out after first Hungary call-up at Barnsley

Callum Styles could be set to make his international debut in the coming weeks after being called up to the Hungary national team for the very first time.

The 21-year-old qualifies through his grandmother and will join a host of high profile names in Marco Rossi’s squad for international friendlies against Serbia and Northern Ireland.

Going away with the national team should provide a nice break from the intensity of a Championship relegation battle and it will be interesting to see how Styles fits into the side.

The former Bury man put his excitement into words around his first call-up when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.

He said: “To be honest, I only found out that my grandmother was Hungarian about two years ago.

“I do have some relatives over there, so hopefully they can come and watch as well.

“I don’t think I will have much time after training and preparing for the games, but there’s a possibility after the game if they are there to meet up.