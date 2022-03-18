Barnsley
Callum Styles speaks out after first Hungary call-up at Barnsley
Callum Styles could be set to make his international debut in the coming weeks after being called up to the Hungary national team for the very first time.
The 21-year-old qualifies through his grandmother and will join a host of high profile names in Marco Rossi’s squad for international friendlies against Serbia and Northern Ireland.
Going away with the national team should provide a nice break from the intensity of a Championship relegation battle and it will be interesting to see how Styles fits into the side.
The former Bury man put his excitement into words around his first call-up when he spoke to The Yorkshire Post.
He said: “To be honest, I only found out that my grandmother was Hungarian about two years ago.
“I do have some relatives over there, so hopefully they can come and watch as well.
“I don’t think I will have much time after training and preparing for the games, but there’s a possibility after the game if they are there to meet up.
“They are top-quality players who have played at the highest level.
“Hopefully, that rubs off on me and I can learn off them and develop my game and pick up valuable learning skills.”
There will be plenty of other EFL internationals involved in Hungary’s trip to Windsor Park to take on Northern Ireland on 29th March, it will be interesting to see how many minutes Rossi trusts Styles with as he looks to establish himself in the team.
The Verdict
Styles also qualifies for England and Ukraine, but at this stage of his career it is a great opportunity to gain a very different type of experience.
The Tykes will be hoping that Styles comes back unscathed as they prepare to take on Reading in a classic relegation six pointer immediately after the international break.
The 21-year-old brings immense versatility to the Hungary squad which could be appreciated by Rossi, enabling Styles to be a valid option from the bench in a number of positions and tactical systems.
Serbia and Northern Ireland are interesting friendlies, very evenly matched and a good chance for Styles to showcase his abilities against relevant opposition.