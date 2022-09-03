Callum Styles sends six-word message to Millwall supporters

Millwall secured Callum Styles on a season-long loan from Barnsley on transfer deadline day and the Hungary international will be available for this afternoon’s match against Cardiff City.

The 22-year-old is extremely versatile and attack-minded, giving the Lions further attacking impetus following a barren run of three games without a goal.

It was something of a surprise to see Styles begin the season in League One, after demonstrating for the last two seasons that he belongs in the top half of the second tier at least.

Styles took to Instagram to send a message to his new supporters.

He wrote: “Looking forward to the new chapter.”

Styles still has three years remaining on his contract with the Tykes, and there will be a small amount of hope that he could return to the club if they win promotion from the third tier this season under Michael Duff.

After an up and down start to the season that looks unlikely, and Styles will be aiming to use this loan spell as a springboard to earn a permanent move away in the summer.

Millwall are feeling the post-Jed Wallace blues at the moment in the final third and the addition of Styles does give them another attacking option.

Scott Malone has been a very consistent performer at left wing back for the Lions over the years and for that reason it will be interesting to see how Rowett fits Styles into the team.

George Honeyman and Billy Mitchell will start in a central midfield role, one of Styles’ other positions, when available with Rowett seemingly wanting to deploy a front two where possible.

It was a very tough 2021/22 season for Styles and the Tykes for that matter, but that should not take away from the quality that he showed in flashes and for a sustained period in 2020/21.

Many other Championship sides will be frustrated they did not pursue him this summer.