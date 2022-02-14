Callum Styles sends five-word message to Barnsley supporters after victory over QPR

Barnsley earned their third league victory of the season and their first under Poya Asbaghi by beating Queens Park Rangers 1-0 at Oakwell on Saturday.

Domingos Quina’s thunderous 74th minute strike was the difference between the teams as the Tykes cut the gap between themselves and safety to five points.

There had been some small positive signs in the weeks leading up to the win after Barnsley were arguably the better side when second placed Bournemouth came to town but could not breach the Cherries’ resistance after going behind early on.

Callum Styles has had a frustrating season after looking so bright, among many others, in 2020/21 and after the run of form that saw the Tykes climb into the play-offs last term, the 21-year-old will still be believing Barnsley can save themselves.

Styles took to Instagram after the win over Rangers to send a message to the Tykes’ home faithful.

He wrote: “Been a long time coming.”

It feels ludicrous to even suggest that Barnsley have a chance of staying up this season due to their performances over the last few months.

However, looking at the league table they cannot be written off yet, they achieved a truly great escape in 2019/20 and there are plenty of survivors from that season in the squad now who will be remaining optimistic.

The Verdict

Cardiff City are ten points above 21st placed Reading, and therefore it does look like three teams from four will get relegated.

Peterborough United have picked up one point from their last seven matches and look arguably worse than Barnsley in their current guise, so the Tykes should look to Derby County and the Royals as teams that they will need to catch.

It is a shame the way it has all unfolded at Barnsley this season.

They showed so much promise both on and off the pitch last season and would have been confident of at least achieving a safe mid tab;e position this term.

One and debatably two poor managerial appointments later and they have an uphill task of staying in the division, despite picking up an excellent result at the weekend.