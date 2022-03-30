Callum Styles reacts to first Hungary start before Barnsley return

Callum Styles picked up his first two caps for Hungary in the international break in friendlies against Serbia and Northern Ireland.

The 22-year-old started in central midfield at Windsor Park on Tuesday evening as Hungary earned a narrow 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland.

It has been a rapid rise for Styles since signing for Barnsley in the summer of 2018 and an international career that could continue with regularity for at least the next decade.

Styles is destined for a move this summer if the Tykes are relegated to League One and making his first steps on the international stage will certainly be good for his exposure.

Styles took to Instagram to express his emotions on his first start for Hungary.

He wrote: “First international start, first win!!

“Thank you for the support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Callum Styles (@callum12styles)

The Tykes will be hoping that Styles’ first senior international action does not take away from his performance in their hosting of Reading on Saturday.

The Royals built a five point gap over Barnsley and the bottom three thanks to Josh Laurent’s late screamer in a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Putting greater importance on this Saturday’s match for the home side.

The Verdict

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Barnsley?

1 of 12 Joe Root? Yes No

Styles definitely looks like a player with the potential to play in the Premier League and having his first taste of international football will only better prepare him for that.

The 22-year-old has still been one of the club’s better players in a variety of positions in a very disappointing campaign compared to their fifth placed finish in 2020/21.

The Championship relegation battle will take a huge dent as a spectacle at the weekend, if Reading leave Oakwell with all three points, going eight points clear of the Tykes and taking an enormous leap towards confirming their safety.

Barnsley’s home form has been strong of late and if they can replicate their performances from the last couple of months, they have a great chance to earn a crucial win.