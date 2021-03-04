Callum Styles issues Alex Mowatt reaction as Barnsley make it six from six

Callum Styles has taken to Instagram to praise his Barnsley team-mate Alex Mowatt for his display last night for the Tykes against Queens Park Rangers.

A couple of Hoops chances early on went begging and soon after Barnsley were in front after Mowatt’s near-post corner was nodded in by Daryl Dike.

Following that, Charlie Austin quickly got QPR back in it but Mowatt wasn’t finished with him restoring his side’s lead with a top-class free-kick that Seny Dieng had no chance with.

The midfielder then earned another assist as he sprung Carlton Morris in away behind the Hoops’ defence for 3-1 and that, indeed, make it six wins on the spin for the Tykes in the Championship.

Styles was obviously impressed with what he saw from his wing-back role, too, and took to Instagram to share this message:

