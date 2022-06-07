Callum Styles from Barnsley to Fulham: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Callum Styles has had a strong season with Barnsley despite being in a struggling side that suffered relegation.

The 22-year-old has been a mainstay in the side making 43 appearances whilst also scoring three goals and contributing an assist as well.

It’s not just this season he’s shown his quality either. Last season he was awarded the young player of the season award by the EFL showing his consistent quality.

As a versatile player who has shown adaptability, it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest following Barnsley’s relegation to League One.

What do we know so far?

According to a report from The Mirror, Fulham are interested in acquiring the player’s services as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

However, they won’t be competition free if they do go for him with Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest also reported to be interest.

The player is under contract at Oakwell until 2023 with the Tykes also having an option for a further year so Fulham will have to prepare what they see as a fair bid if they are to make a move for Styles.

Is it likely to happen?

Given Barnsley’s relegation this season, it looks highly likely that Styles will depart the club this summer.

Not only does the player need to ensure he is playing at the highest level possible to make sure he doesn’t halt his growth, but a decent fee for the player could provide the Tykes with some good funds to reinvest in the side as they search for a return to the Championship immediately next season.

Styles hasn’t yet got Premier League experience so it could be a bit of a risky move for Fulham. However, he has proven his potential and you can see him fitting nicely into the side and working well with Scott Parker.

Furthermore, if their competition for the signing is the two other promoted clubs, it may make the deal seem more of a necessity to Fulham.