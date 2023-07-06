Heading into the summer, when they remained a League One side, Barnsley probably knew they had a tough fight ahead to keep hold of Callum Styles.

The 23-year-old is definitely good enough to play his football in the Championship, and as such, has multiple suitors this summer.

Millwall, where Styles played on loan last season, are keen on signing him permanently, for example, as is his former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael, who is now in charge at Watford.

What is the latest transfer news surrounding Callum Styles?

The latest news on Callum Styles comes courtesy of The Athletic, who provide an update on Watford and Millwall's interest in the 23-year-old.

Interestingly, their report also claims to reveal Callum Styles' release clause at Oakwell.

It has long been reported that Styles' contract has one, and Millwall boss Gary Rowett even recently claimed that it was "quite high", but until now, no value has been reported.

Well, according to The Athletic, the 23-year-old's release clause stands at £2 million pounds.

Watford have reportedly made a bid for Styles, but obviously one that has not reached this figure, and it is one that Barnsley are yet to agree with.

Millwall, where Styles was on loan last season, also remain keen on the 23-year-old, whilst Barnsley themselves are still said to harbour hopes of keeping hold of him.

How long is left on Callum Styles' Barnsley contract?

You can understand why Barnsley want to keep Styles, given his contract situation with the club.

According to Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old's last contract extension at Oakwell came last summer, which extended his terms until 2025.

This, of course, means that Styles has two years left on his contract.

How much will Callum Styles cost Watford or Millwall?

It remains to be seen whether or not Barnsley are willing to sell Styles for a figure less than his release clause this summer.

What we do know, though, is that if the above report regarding his release clause is accurate, a bid of £2 million from either side would be enough get a deal done, in terms of satisfying Barnsley, anyway.

Would Callum Styles be a good signing for Watford?

It must be said, were this deal to be done, it could prove to be a really strong signing for Watford.

I say that because I believe the link between Styles and current Watford boss Valerien Ismael is an important one.

Styles featured for Barnsley under Ismael when the club reached the Championship play-offs in 2020/21, featuring 42 times, and scoring and assisting four times each.

Interestingly, Styles featured heavily as a left-wing-back that season, but in recent years, has operated in central midfield, so he would also offer Ismael and the Hornets brilliant versatility.

Ultimately, when playing a high intensity system, such as the one we expect Ismael to use at Vicarage Road, you want as much buy in as possibly from the players.

Given Styles has not only played in that system before, but thrived in it, he would be a good addition to Watford this summer.