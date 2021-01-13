Callum Styles and Brentford: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

Barnsley are flying in the Championship at the moment but you feel holding onto some of their brightest talents needs to be their priority in January.



Alex Mowatt’s contract situation and reports of a £1.2 million valuation will likely concern the Oakwell faithful, as will the reported interest in Callum Styles.

Styles has been one of Barnsley’s standout performers in a 2020/21 campaign that has, so far, been full of positives for Ismael Valerien’s men.

Losing the 20-year-old to Brentford would be a real blow, though, and with that in mind, we’ve looked at what we know so far about a potential deal and whether it’s likely to happen this month.

What do we know so far?

The Yorkshire Post has reported that Brentford are keen on the midfielder after his impressive start to the season.

The report claims that the Bees are one of a number of clubs eyeing Styles but that they’re ready to test Barnsley’s resolve by making an offer this month.

The midfielder signed a new deal in August that could keep at Oakwell until 2023, with an additional one-year option, which means the Tykes are in a very strong negotiating position and are under no real obligation to consider an offer should one come.

Is it likely to happen this month?

Not unless Brentford are willing to make a significant bid.

Styles has been a key man this term and at just 20, looks a player with a really bright future. His recent contract extension means the Tykes are in a strong position and will likely feel that they don’t need to consider a sale, as his value will surely only increase.

Barnsley are ninth and may feel that the play-offs are not off the table, which would make losing the 20-year-old all the more frustrating for them.

Add to that their concerns about Mowatt’s future and it’s difficult to see Barnsley sanctioning a deal unless the Bees come in a with a bid they cannot refuse.

I’m not convinced that Styles has shown quite enough to convince them to do that just yet, particularly with Premier League promotion their target this term.