“Callum Styles absolutely ran his blood to water” – Barnsley fan pundit reveals star players from Stoke City game

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley have started to put a good run together and came agonisingly close to another superb win over Stoke last night.

After taking the lead 20 minutes from time, the Tykes were handed a blow as the Potters equalised in the fifth minute of added time at the end of the game. It meant that the sides went away with a point apiece and whilst a draw is not a bad result, it will be a sickening one for Barnsley fans to come so close to another three points.

The winter window has certainly led to an upturn in fortune though for Poya Asbaghi’s men, with a number of players now putting in some impressive showings on a regular basis for the club. Last night, several of those names were at it again and very nearly helped lead the side to glory.

Football League World’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall has now run the rule over some of the performances from the team last night and has identified who he feels were at their best in the game against Stoke. There have been several players singled out for praise after the game – and most of them came in during that January window.

It shows the positive impact that a winter window can have on a side – and he and the rest of the club’s fanbase will be hoping they can keep that level of showing up as they continue to try and escape the drop zone.

When asked about who he thought was at their best last night then, FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe said:”I think there are a few players in the second half who played really well for Barnsley. Callum Styles absolutely ran his blood to water yesterday, he was fantastic in terms of his work-rate. I’ve seen a real upturn in him, it’s funny since I last spoke to you and sort of maybe criticised him a little bit and said he’s definitely not had his best season and maybe needed a little kick up the bum.

“He’s been brilliant since so I’m not sure if he reads Football League World! He played really well but mainly it’s the two loan lads again for Barnsley that are making things tick in Amine Bassi and Dom Quina as well, both of those just quality, Bassi with his passing, Quina with an absolute worldie of a finish, worthy of winning any game.

“Carlton Morris too, generally just doing what Carlton does best, which is hassling defenders, creating chances, scoring goals, just you know carrying the team, which he’s been doing all season! So they’re my mentions for the game against Stoke.”

The Verdict

If Barnsley manage to stay in the Championship come the end of the season, they would do well to land both Dom Quina and Amine Bassi either on another short-term deal for the next campaign or to try and sign them permanently.

Both have clearly had exactly the kind of effect that many would have wanted from them since they came in. They’ve added goals, attacking verve and plenty of creativity in the final third and it has given the Tykes a fighting chance of staying up.

If they can keep up these level of showings, then escaping the drop zone is definitely a possibility for the club despite how their season has gone so far. Carlton Morris also being singled out does not come as a surprise – he has been arguably one of their best players all season.

Things appear to finally be clicking for Barnsley – but is it too little too late for the club?