Callum Robinson’s future at West Brom: What is the latest news?

Callum Robinson has come off the back of an underwhelming season for West Brom.

The club had high expectations as the team aimed to chase promotion from the Championship at the first attempt having been recently relegated from the Premier League.

But a disappointing campaign saw Steve Bruce’s side finish 10th in the table, eight points adrift of the play-off places.

Robinson scored seven goals and earned nine assists as part of the Baggies’ attack last season.

West Brom are willing to listen to offers for the Irishman, according to The Athletic.

It was an inconsistent campaign from the forward, in which he was unable to build on a promising start to life back in the Championship.

The club consider him as a secondary option behind the likes of Daryl Dike up front and Karlan Grant out wide on the left flank.

But with three-years remaining on his current contract, the club are not forcing the issue of having Robinson depart the Hawthorns this summer.

Bruce sees the 27-year old as good attacking cover to Dike and Grant, but is open to a possible sale if an interested party steps forward at some point in the transfer window.

Robinson has been with the Baggies since 2020 having initially arrived on loan in January of that year from Sheffield United.

That move was later made permanent in the summer. The forward has scored 15 league goals for the club.

He has experience at both Championship and Premier League level for both West Brom and the Blades, and has 29 caps for the Ireland national side.