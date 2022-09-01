Callum Robinson’s first words after sealing permanent move to Cardiff City from West Brom

Callum Robinson has revealed that he cannot wait to meet his new Cardiff City team-mates as well as the club’s staff after completing a permanent move to the Championship outfit.

As confirmed by the Bluebirds’ official website, the Republic of Ireland international has joined the club for an undisclosed fee from West Bromwich Albion.

Robinson has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal which will keep him at the Cardiff City Stadium until 2025.

The 27-year-old has become the latest individual to seal a switch to the Bluebirds.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison has stamped his authority on the club’s squad this summer by securing the services of 17 players.

After missing the start of the 2022/23 campaign due to an injury that he sustained in pre-season, Robinson was deployed as a substitute in West Brom’s clashes with Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff, Hull City and Huddersfield Town last month.

The winger could potentially make his debut for the Bluebirds when they take on Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

Reflecting on his move to the club, Robinson has admitted that he is hoping to provide plenty of goals and assists for Cardiff.

Speaking to the club’s website, Robinson said: “I’m buzzing.

“It’s another adventure for me and a challenge I’m looking forward to.

“I can’t wait to meet the boys and the staff.

“I spoke with the Gaffer and I saw the match against West Brom, and City love playing football.

“That is me to a tee.

“I love scoring goals and assisting.

“It’s what I’ve done most of my career.

“I’m hoping I can do plenty more of that here and to help this team.”

The Verdict

This could potentially turn out to be a very shrewd bit of business by Cardiff as Robinson possesses a good track-record when it comes to delivering the goods in an attacking sense in the Championship.

The former Preston North End man has scored 42 goals and has provided 27 assists at this level during his career.

Whereas Robinson did struggle for consistency during the latter stages of the previous campaign, there is no reason why he cannot rediscover his best form under the guidance of Morison.

With Cardiff looking to reach new heights in the Championship over the course of the coming months, they will certainly need Robinson to be firing on all cylinders.