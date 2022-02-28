Callum Robinson starts: The predicted West Brom XI to play Swansea tonight

Steve Bruce is still looking to preside over his first win with West Brom since joining the club.

The 61-year old took over as the Baggies’ manager at the start of the month, but has suffered three defeats from four games to make it a winless start to his tenure.

That form has also seen the club fall to 13th in the Championship, some eight points adrift of the play-off places.

But a win on Monday night could see Bruce’s side climb back up to 11th place, ahead of Preston North End and Millwall.

Their opponents, Swansea City, are in poor form themselves with only two wins from their last six league games.

Here is how we predict that the Baggies will line up to face Russell Martin’s side…

Jake Livermore is still absent through suspension having picked up his second red card of the season in recent weeks.

But Bruce has no fresh injury concerns to the side, so any changes will be purely tactical.

Changes are expected after the poor performance in the 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough last week.

Callum Robinson may earn a spot back in the team, likely replacing Andy Carroll in leading the line up front.

Darnell Furlong may also return to the side at full back, giving the side a more natural option in that position.