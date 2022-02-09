Callum Robinson starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Sheffield United tonight

West Brom will be all change when they take on Sheffield United this week, with Valerien Ismael finally relieved of his duties and replaced almost immediately by Steve Bruce.

The former Newcastle boss will be in charge for his first fixture in this clash against the Blades and it is certainly throwing him straight into the fire, with the Bramall Lane outfit doing well this year and gunning for a play-off spot.

The Baggies themselves though will need to start winning and picking up points again – and a good result here could certainly get them off to a flying start and ensure that they can kick on in the second half of this campaign.

Who though, could get the start for Steve Bruce in this fixture?

Who Steve Bruce will pick and even what formation he will go with is hard to predict for his first game in charge. During his last few games at Newcastle, he alternated his formation from a 5-4-1 to a 4-1-4-1 and a 5-3-2.

It’s likely then, that the new manager might run the rule over the current formation and see how it works before tinkering much, especially considering it is early days in his tenure. He might not want to mess too much with the current formation that has been worked on for now – but that could be thrown out the window based on how they perform.

What is likely though is there there are some personnel changes. While there may not be anything too drastic, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Sam Johnstone return to the lineup considering that Valerien Ismael is gone. With David Button also flattering to deceive, it is certainly a possibility.

The backline and the midfield could stay the same as it did against Millwall – even though the Baggies lost – with a number of players in there well capable of producing better. In attack, Matty Phillips could make way for Callum Robinson, who has scored goals this year and in the Premier League and could offer some more creativity in attack.

Andy Carroll – who was signed in January – could also hold his place as the main striker. He is a player Steve Bruce will be very familiar with and he can certainly do the business in the Championship whilst Daryl Dike is injured.