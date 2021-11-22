Callum Robinson starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Blackpool on Tuesday evening

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to get back on track in the Championship when they head to Bloomfield Road tomorrow to face Blackpool.

The Baggies lost ground on leaders Fulham at the weekend as they suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Huddersfield Town.

Danel Sinani scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Terriers at the John Smith’s Stadium in the first-half of this particular clash.

After witnessing his side deliver an underwhelming display in this particular fixture, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Valerien Ismael opts to make some significant alterations to his starting eleven on Tuesday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how West Brom could line up against Blackpool…

Having regularly utilised the 3-4-2-1 formation in the Championship during his time in charge of the Baggies, Ismael is likely to stick with this particular set up tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will be looking to claim his eighth clean-sheet of the season in the club’s showdown with Blackpool.

Matt Clarke, Kyle Bartley and Cedrick Kipre will be tasked with keeping Blackpool’s attacking contingent quiet at Bloomfield Road.

Meanwhile, Conor Townsend is set to feature at left wing-back whilst Darnell Furlong could replace Taylor Gardner-Hickman on the right-hand side.

Furlong has created three goals for his side in the Championship this season and possesses a unique threat as he is able to hurl the ball into the box from a throw-in.

If West Brom’s appeal against Jake Livermore’s red card is unsuccessful, Alex Mowatt will be partnered in central-midfield by Jayson Molumby.

Karlan Grant will feature alongside Matt Phillips and Callum Robinson in a fluid front-three.

After playing for the Republic of Ireland during the international break, Robinson was forced to watch on from the substitutes bench during Saturday’s defeat to Huddersfield.

Providing that he is given the nod to start against Blackpool, the 26-year-old will be determined to add to the eight direct goal contributions that he has provided for West Brom in the Championship this season in tomorrow’s fixture.