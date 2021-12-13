Callum Robinson shares message after scoring vital goal for West Brom in club’s latest clash

West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Robinson has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s latest display in the Championship.

The Republic of Ireland international scored a crucial goal for the Baggies on Saturday as they sealed all three points in their showdown with Reading.

West Brom went close to taking the lead in the first-half of this fixture as Karlan Grant was denied by Royals goalkeeper Luke Southwood before Robinson’s goal-bound effort was cleared off the line by Andy Carroll.

Following the break, the Baggies finally made the breakthrough as Robinson fired home from Grant’s cross in the 62nd minute.

Reading were unable to deliver a response to this setback as West Brom secured a 1-0 victory in-front of their supporters at The Hawthorns.

As a result of this triumph, the Baggies moved to within three points of the automatic promotion places as AFC Bournemouth suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.

Reflecting on the club’s latest triumph on Instagram, Robinson admitted that it had been a hectic week for the club whilst he also praised Grant for setting up his goal.

The 26-year-old posted: “Crazy week but we will still came out on top.

“3 points, unbeaten at home and a sausage roll [goal].

“Shout out my brother Kbizzz [Grant], returning the favour yesterday [Saturday].

“See you Friday.”

The Verdict

When you consider that a number of West Brom’s players missed this game after contracting COVID-19, they did extremely well to seal victory at the weekend.

Robinson will now be looking to push on in the coming months after ending his long wait for a goal in Saturday’s meeting with Reading.

The forward has now provided 10 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season in the 20 appearances that he has made for West Brom.

With the Baggies set to face Barnsley on Friday, Robinson may fancy his chances of adding to this aforementioned tally at Oakwell as Poya Asbaghi’s side have only managed to prevent their opponents from finding the back of the net on three occasions at this level during the current campaign.