Callum Robinson shares five-word message as he reflects on West Brom’s latest triumph

West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Robinson has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s 4-0 victory over Cardiff City.

The 26-year-old was given the chance to impress in this particular clash by Baggies manager Valerien Ismael following an encouraging cameo performance against Queens Park Rangers last week.

Whilst Robinson was unable to add to his goal-tally at the Cardiff City Stadium yesterday, he did show glimpses of his talent during this particular clash as West Brom dominated proceedings.

Karlan Grant opened the scoring for the visitors in the first-half before an own-goal by Curtis Nelson doubled West Brom’s advantage.

Alex Mowatt then fired an unstoppable effort past goalkeeper Dillon Phillips from the edge of the area.

Matt Phillips added a fourth for West Brom in the closing stages of the game.

Yet to suffer a defeat in the Championship this season, the Baggies will be brimming with confidence heading into their showdown with Stoke City on Friday.

This could turn out to be an enthralling affair as the Potters are currently thriving under the guidance of manager Michael O’Neill.

Robinson reflected on his side’s latest display by sharing a message on his personal Instagram page.

The Republic of Ireland international posted: “What a night in Wales.”

The Verdict

Although the 2021/22 campaign is still in its infancy, West Brom have already managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the Championship.

Tasked with leading the Baggies back to the top-flight, Ismael may need to turn to the likes of Grant and Robinson for inspiration in the coming months.

Having already provided six direct goal contributions in the Championship, Robinson will fancy his chances of adding to this tally in the club’s upcoming clashes with Stoke and Birmingham City.

If the forward is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency at this level, he may end up playing a key role for the Baggies who will be aiming to launch a push for a top-two finish next year.