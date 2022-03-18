Callum Robinson sets out target as West Brom prepare for Bristol City test

West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Robinson has admitted that the club should be using their recent victory over Fulham as a benchmark for the remaining fixtures in the Championship.

The Baggies managed to seal three points in their clash with the league leaders earlier this week thanks to a second-half strike from Robinson.

As a result of this triumph, West Brom kept their hopes of securing a top-six finish in the second-tier alive.

Currently six points adrift of Queens Park Rangers who occupy the final play-off place, the Baggies will be keen to close this particular gap in their upcoming fixtures.

Set to face Bristol City this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether West Brom are able to back up their win over Fulham by securing a positive result at Ashton Gate.

Steve Bruce’s side will unquestionably fancy their chances of picking up another victory in this clash as the Robins have lost four of their last five league games.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown, Robinson has suggested that his side should now be looking to push on following what has been a difficult period for the club.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the Republic of Ireland international said: “Fulham is the benchmark for us for the rest of the season.

“I think it had been coming.

“We got the win against Hull and then a massive point against Huddersfield thanks to two late goals.

“Now we have got to push on and keep winning games.”

Robinson later added: “In this league, in particular, you can go on a run.

“Hopefully we are out of the worst now and we can push on.”

The Verdict

After going seven games without a win in the Championship, West Brom are seemingly starting to click under the guidance of Bruce and thus there is no reason why they cannot embark on a run between now and the end of the season.

With nine matches left to play, the Baggies know that they could potentially sneak into the play-offs if they pick up a significant total of points from these games.

Robinson will be looking to play a key role for West Brom in their upcoming games after netting his seventh goal of the season against Fulham.

Having also chipped in with eight assists during the current campaign, the forward will unquestionably be confident in his ability to make a difference for his side.