Callum Robinson sends six-word message to Cardiff City supporters after 1-0 win v Blackburn Rovers

Cardiff City ran out 1-0 winners against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening, picking up their first victory under Mark Hudson in the process.

The Bluebirds rescued a point late on, thanks to a Callum Robinson header, against newly relegated Burnley at the weekend, and will be pleased to take four points from two home games in resuming second tier action after the international break.

It was always going to be difficult for the Bluebirds to hit the ground running this season considering the wholesale changes that were made in the summer, and to be only three points off of the play-off places with 12 games played is a respectable beginning.

In the final third they are yet to completely hit their straps this season and had to wait until the 83rd minute for Mark Harris’ winning goal, but with a player like Robinson arriving at the back end of the transfer window, they are always going to hold some kind of threat.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on a huge three points.

He wrote: “+3 points.

“Assist.

“Well done lads.”

It was a strike worthy of winning any game from Harris, and Robinson laid him off with a perfectly weighted pass across the penalty area.

The Verdict

Robinson is a promotion pushing forward at Championship level, the supporting cast is not of the quality that it was at Sheffield United and Cardiff City, but the Republic of Ireland international is embracing the opportunity to spearhead the attack.

This is a transition season for the Bluebirds, and it will continue to be so if Mark Hudson is given the job on a full time basis.

While the division is so clustered between the automatic promotion spots and the relegation battle, the Bluebirds can continue to look up and remain optimistic that the youthful group at the club can break into the top half and enter the top six conversation at some stage.