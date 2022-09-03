Callum Robinson sends message to Cardiff City supporters ahead of trip to Millwall

Steve Morison will return to The Den as Cardiff City manager this afternoon, and the Welshman will be more optimistic about the Bluebirds’ chances in South London, for the signing of Callum Robinson on deadline day.

The 30-time Republic of Ireland international has arrived in the Welsh capital after a difficult couple of seasons since leaving Sheffield United for West Bromwich Albion.

The 27-year-old is likely to walk straight into the team as the club’s first choice number nine with Max Watters struggling at the start of this season and Kion Etete injured.

Robinson took to Instagram to send a message to supporters ahead of this afternoon’s fixture.

He wrote: “Buzzing to have signed for @cardiffcityfc.

“Can’t wait to meet you all and get going.”

The Bluebirds have some very exciting wingers in their ranks, the likes of Jaden Philogene, Sheyi Ojo, who spent last season on loan at Millwall, Mark Harris and Isaak Davies, who could thrive playing off of a mobile striker like Robinson.

Robinson’s lack of clinical finishing was his downfall at The Hawthorns, but that could regress to the mean to Cardiff’s benefit over the course of the season.

The Verdict

Two wins, two draws and three losses from their opening seven represents a slow but not concerning start for the Bluebirds.

Morison has taken over a difficult position in the dugout, after several years of fairly turgid football in South Wales, is changing their approach and freshening up the squad without an abundance of money to spent.

The trip to Millwall will be tough, Gary Rowett is sure to fire the Lions up after three straight league losses with troubling the scorers.

However, that could make for fragile confidence in the group where Cardiff have certainly been lifted by the promise of a more potent frontline due to Robinson’s arrival.