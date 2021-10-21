Callum Robinson sends message following latest West Brom setback

West Bromwich Albion suffered a second away loss in succession last night as they visited Swansea City – and came away with absolutely nothing despite leading in the first minute.

A confidence-boosting win was racked up on Friday night with a 1-0 success over local rivals Birmingham City even if the performance wasn’t all there, and Karlan Grant’s opener at the Liberty Stadium could have set the tone for another winning night.

The Baggies couldn’t put their chances away though and in the second half Swansea turned the game on its head thanks to goals from the prolific pairing of Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson.

West Brom have gone from unbeaten in 10 matches in the Championship to losing two out of their last three and questions are being asked of Valerien Ismael following his summer appointment about his style of play and its effectiveness.

One player who has come out of the woodwork to comment on the result is Callum Robinson, who posted on Instagram to express his own disappointment about how things turned out.

The Verdict

It would be easy to hide away after such a result but Robinson has fronted up – and he will be especially frustrated after being hooked after an hour of the match.

The Baggies do need to do more in-front of goal as their expensive strikers aren’t currently firing as they should be, but they have blown a few teams away like Cardiff when they’ve needed to.

Their promotion rivals Fulham had a bad run of form last month and perhaps Albion are about to go through theirs but fans will be hoping that it is a blip which will be stopped this weekend.

West Brom can’t afford many more poor results if they’re serious about going back to the Premier League at the first time of asking but it’s clear that a lot of work needs to be done to address the shortcomings of recent weeks.