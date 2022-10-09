Callum Robinson sends Cardiff City message after key role in victory at Wigan

Callum Robinson took to social media to reveal his delight after helping Cardiff City to a crucial 3-1 victory at Wigan Athletic yesterday.

The Ireland international joined the Bluebirds in the summer transfer window from West Brom and it appears to be a shrewd bit of business from the Welsh side, with Robinson netting his second for the club against the Latics.

Whilst the forward was unfortunately forced off just before half-time through injury, his impact on the team has been clear to see since he arrived, as he has three assists to go with the goals.

And, Robinson seems to be loving his time with the Bluebirds as well, as he took to Twitter to send a message after the win.

“3 points. Goal. Away fans were on fire.”

All connected to the club will be hoping the issue for the 27-year-old is nothing serious, with Mark Hudson’s side back in action on Saturday when they host a Coventry City side that are currently bottom of the Championship, although they do have a few games in hand on many in the league.

The verdict

Bringing in Robinson was an excellent move from Cardiff as they’ve got themselves a clever attacker who contributes regularly in the final third.

The difference he makes to the side is clear to see whenever you watch the side and Hudson will be desperate to have him back out on the pitch as soon as possible.

It will obviously be the same thought for Robinson, who was very good again yesterday and is clearly enjoying himself with Cardiff.

