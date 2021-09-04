West Brom forward Callum Robinson and former Baggies duo Rekeem Harper and Kyle Edwards have all reacted to Dara O’Shea’s message on his personal Instagram account following his injury setback.

O’Shea has been an instrumental performer for the Baggies during the first month of the campaign in the Championship.

The centre-back has cemented his position within West Brom’s back-three under Valerien Ismael, and has managed to average 2.2 interceptions, 2.4 tackles and 3.6 clearances per game so far in his five league appearances.

However, the defender suffered an injury setback away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland in midweek. That came with the 22-year-old forced off the field through an ankle injury during his country’s 2-1 defeat away to Portugal in their World Cup qualifier.

The latest update from the Express and Star has revealed that the Baggies still do not know the extent of the problem with the defender.

It also revealed that he has now returned to West Brom for treatment and will not feature for Ireland again over the international break.

Following the injury setback, O’Shea took to his personal Instagram account to issue an update on his condition. While he also expressed his frustration that he will now not be able to take part in any more football for the Republic of Ireland during this international break.

All three of Robinson, Harper and Edwards were quick to react with messages of support for O’Shea following his injury setback and will all be keen to see him recover as soon as possible.

The verdict

This injury setback to O’Shea is undoubtedly a massive blow for West Brom considering that the 22-year-old has been amongst their best performers at the start of the campaign under Ismael.

The defender seems to have taken to life in Ismael’s back-three system perfectly and he seems naturally suited to the way in which the Baggies are playing this season. Whilst he has also proven that he will be a major threat for them from set-pieces this term as well.

Therefore, losing O’Shea for a prolonged period would be a massive blow for West Brom and with Matt Clarke also suffering some injury issues as well it will leave Ismael with a major headache at the moment.

O’Shea’s importance to the squad at West Brom is clearly not unnoticed by Robinson and also his ex-teammates in the shape of Harper and Edwards.

They will all be keen for him to recover as soon as possible so that he can help the Baggies continue their excellent start to the campaign.