Callum Robinson pays tribute to West Brom team-mate amid positive run

Callum Robinson has been really impressive in recent weeks and in combination with Karlan Grant the pair have been a nightmare to defend against.

Robinson provided an assist for Grant to grab the opener as West Bromwich Albion earned a much needed 2-1 victory at Coventry City in their last away game. The favour was then returned as Grant set up Robinson to score the only goal of the game against Reading at the weekend.

Jordan Hugill, Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips have all flattered to deceive a touch at The Hawthorns this season, so it has been important for the club’s promotion credentials that Robinson and Grant have been hitting their straps.

Robinson offered his insight on the duo’s relationship and how it can pay dividends moving forward when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “We have an excellent relationship both on and off the pitch and I think you can see that in some of the goals we’ve scored this season. KG (Karlan Grant) is a top, top footballer and he makes some really clever runs which makes it easier for me to pick him out if I’m dropping a little deeper to pick up the ball.

“I could have maybe got a few assists for him on Saturday again but unfortunately it didn’t work out that way this time around. I think it was probably my turn to get the goal and he repaid the favour for me. It would be nice if we kept on linking up for goals from now until the end of the season.”

The Baggies have managed to reduce the gap between themselves and the automatic promotion places to just three points, as a result of Robinson and Grant’s contributions, and they will be hoping to cut that further when they travel to Barnsley on Friday evening.

The Verdict

Quiz: What club did West Brom sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Sam Johnstone Everton Man City Man Utd Leeds

West Brom have a very favourable run approaching and an opportunity to win six matches on the bounce. In their next quartet they visit bottom two sides Barnsley and Derby County before winnable home games against Preston North End and Cardiff City. Valerien Ismael will be desperate to maximise their return in this run to firmly harness the support of the fan base, such that had been wavering before their recent positive couple of outings.

Robinson and Grant both had a taste of Premier League action last term and will be desperate to bounce straight back there at this stage of their careers. The top two race can be blown wide open in the coming weeks if the Baggies can build on their last two performances.