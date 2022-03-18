Callum Robinson pays tribute to key player at West Brom

In a very disappointing season for West Bromwich Albion since relegation from the Premier League, Karlan Grant has been one of the main sources of hope at The Hawthorns.

The Charlton Athletic academy graduate struggled to make his presence known in the top-flight last season, but has struck up a very effective partnership with Callum Robinson in the second tier.

With Daryl Dike preparing to return from injury and Andy Carroll providing competition for places, there are plenty of reasons for optimism ahead of next season as the understanding between Robinson and Grant continues to grow.

Robinson explained the impact of Grant on the pitch this season when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “Me and KG (Karlan Grant) have struck up a partnership recently with us two up front together, but even before that he’s a top player who makes good movements.

“When you have a top player like KG, there will always be goals I can create for him and hopefully we can carry this on for the rest of the season.”

Steve Bruce’s men earned an impressive 1-0 win over league leaders Fulham in their last match, something to build on after a very sub-par last few months, sliding into mid table from the brink of automatic promotion contention.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-West Brom players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 255 appearances, 15 goals in that time and currently plays for West Ham United Martin Olsson Marcus Olsson Craig Dawson Jonas Olsson

Disappointing runs like West Brom’s can happen, such is the relentless nature of the Championship, if you are not on it for an extended period then the season can be written off as the fixtures come thick and fast.

The Baggies are six points off of the play-offs with nine games remaining, but crucially are languishing down in 12th place, the final stretch will provide a testing ground for Bruce to try some ideas that could be taken into next season.

On their day, Robinson and Grant are extremely difficult to handle at second tier level, and with some investment in their creative contingent, to find the duo with greater regularity, West Brom will build a more credible promotion push next season.