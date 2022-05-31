Callum Robinson makes honest admission about his current situation at West Brom

West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Robinson has admitted that he believes that he is in manager Steve Bruce’s plans for the 2022/23 season.

Bruce has already started to overhaul the club’s squad ahead of what is set to be his first full season in charge of the Baggies.

As confirmed by West Brom’s official website last week, Andy Carroll, Sam Johnstone and Romaine Sawyers are all set to leave the club when their current deals expire next month.

Despite the fact that the transfer window is not set to open until June 10th, the Baggies have already bolstered their midfield options by securing the services of John Swift.

Swift is officially set to complete a move to The Hawthorns when his contract at Reading reaches a crescendo after signing a three-year deal with West Brom.

Following what was an extremely disappointing 2021/22 campaign, Bruce’s side will be determined to reach new heights in the Championship later this year.

Making reference to his situation at West Brom, Robinson has revealed that he is currently expecting to remain at the club this summer.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference for the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming clashes with Armenia, Scotland and Ukraine (as cited by Birmingham Live), Robinson said: “As far as I know I am part of his [Steve Bruce] plans, until he tells me anything different.

“It wasn’t the best of seasons, as we all know.

“We need a reset, we need a good pre-season in Portugal, get ourselves fit.”

The Verdict

Whereas a number of West Brom’s players ultimately failed to deliver the goods during the previous campaign, Robinson managed to illustrate that he is still more than capable of making a difference at this level.

The 27-year-old scored seven goals and produced nine assists for his team-mates in 43 league appearances.

Providing that Robinson is included in Bruce’s plans for next season, he will be determined to help the Baggies launch a push for promotion.

In order to have the best chance of competing for a place in the Premier League, Bruce will need to back up his recent move for Swift by signing some more players who also possess a fantastic track-record at this level.