Callum Robinson issues West Brom message ahead of Championship return

West Brom will be targeting promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season, following their relegation from the top flight under the management of Sam Allardyce.

The Baggies showed glimpses of their qualities in their first season back in the top flight, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to see them avoid dropping into the Championship.

One player that was a regular in the West Brom team throughout the 2020/21 season was Callum Robinson, with the former Preston North End man making 29 appearances in total for the Baggies this term.

He chipped in with six goals during that season, and will be hoping he can play his part in their bid for promotion ahead of the new league campaign.

Robinson took to Instagram recently to react to the completion of this year’s league campaign, and labelled it as a ‘tough season’, before looking ahead to life back in the Championship, where he expressed his eagerness to see the club’s supporters back in attendance.

Robinson has been with West Brom since 2020, and has gone on to make 45 appearances in total for the Baggies, and he’ll be eager to play his part for the club next term, as they look to return to the top flight.

Can you score full marks on this 21-question West Brom quiz?

1 of 21 In what year were West Brom founded? 1868 1878 1888 1898

The Verdict:

He’ll fancy his chances of playing a starring role in their bid for promotion back into the Premier League next season.

We’ve seen glimpses of Robinson’s quality this season, and it’s a shame that West Brom were relegated back into the Championship this term.

They’ve got a more than good enough squad to challenge for a swift return to the top flight though, and if their new manager can keep hold of key players, then they’ll certainly be in the mix.

Robinson has experience of playing at this level, and if he can replicate the impressive showings he had with Preston North End earlier in his career, then West Brom will have a serious chance of earning promotion back into the top flight.