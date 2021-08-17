Callum Robinson issues two-word message as West Brom gear up for Sheffield United clash

West Bromwich Albion star Callum Robinson has posted a simple two-word message on Twitter ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with former side Sheffield United at The Hawthorns.

The Blades smashed their transfer record to recruit the 26-year-old from Preston North End back in 2019, paying a fee of around £6-8m to lure him to Bramall Lane as they prepared for their first season back in the Premier League.

But after making a reasonably respectable 16 appearances in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign, he was shipped out on loan to West Brom, who decided to negotiate a permanent swap deal last summer that saw Oliver Burke head to South Yorkshire.

Robinson scored just one league goal for the Blades during his short time at Bramall Lane – but managed to get himself on the scoresheet five times in 28 Premier League displays last term and has already grabbed two more in two second-tier games this season.

The Aston Villa academy graduate also recorded an assist for Karlan Grant’s crucial goal against Luton Town last weekend and has seemingly been a major winner from Valerien Ismael’s appointment in June, following Sam Allardyce’s resignation at the end of 2020/21 campaign.

Taking to Twitter ahead of tomorrow’s crunch tie, with West Brom’s opponents yet to record their first league win of the season, Robinson’s excitement for this game was clear.

The Verdict:

Regardless of whether he operates on the left wing or in a more central position on Wednesday evening, he faces a daunting challenge.

If he plays out wide, he faces the prospect of playing against George Baldock, who has attracted interest from Celtic this summer and continues to be a reliable option at right-back for the Blades, with Jayden Bogle also available as an exciting option in the event of injuries, suspensions or the 28-year-old suffering a loss in form.

And despite the loss of Phil Jagielka and Kean Bryan in the centre, with Jack O’Connell remaining out with his long-term knee injury, Chris Basham and John Egan will still provide a tough test with their experience and Championship pedigree.

Because of this, it could be a tough night for the attacker but he will be motivated to show why his former club broke their previous transfer record to sign him – and why they shouldn’t have let him go permanently in favour of Oliver Burke.

The one saving grace for Robinson is the fact this is a home tie for the Baggies, so the 26-year-old can avoid playing in a potentially hostile atmosphere at Bramall Lane until the reverse fixture in February.