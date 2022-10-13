Callum Robinson in: The best Cardiff City 5-a-side team from the current squad – Do you agree?

Cardiff City have had a mixed start to the new Championship season.

Steve Morison was one of several managers to lose their role with a team in the second division, but Mark Hudson has overseen the Bluebirds to 12th place since taking over on an interim-basis.

Back to back wins against Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers have lifted the South Wales club to a mid-table position in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

It remains to be seen who will be appointed as the club’s next permanent manager, but Hudson has led his side to seven points from a possible nine since replacing Morison.

But here we look at what Cardiff would look like if they were to compete in a game of 5-a-side using the best players their squad has to offer…

Ryan Allsop in goals is a no-brainer as he has been the first choice shot-stopper since the departure of Alex Smithies at the end of last season.

The 30-year old has performed well since joining the Welsh team during the summer and is a natural fit for this side.

In defence, Cedric Kipre has been the club’s best performer from centre back, usually partnered by Perry Ng as part of a back four.

The midfield combination of Romaine Sawyers and Ryan Wintle would make for a solid duo in a game of five a side.

Both have featured in every league game so far this campaign for Cardiff, and have made four goal contributions between them.

Meanwhile, Callum Robinson has performed well since making the move from West Brom late in the transfer window.

The Irish international has bagged two goals and three assists from six league appearances for the club and is the best choice available to lead the attack in this team.