Callum Robinson explains reasoning behind move to Cardiff City

Callum Robinson has revealed he joined Cardiff City to kickstart his career after his move from West Brom in the summer transfer window.

Robinson made his home debut for the Bluebirds on Saturday after his transfer from the Baggies and is hoping it’s the start of a successful period in his career.

A 90th-minute equaliser against promotion chasing Burnley certainly isn’t the worst way to get it going either as Robinson was on the scoresheet to rescue the points for Mark Hudson’s side.

He certainly looked the most threatening player for Cardiff in an afternoon that many would have considered lacklustre, especially when it came to putting together attacks against Vincent Kompany’s side.

With Robinson entering his peak years, he’s looking to get his career kickstarted after a frustrating period at West Brom and Sheffield United.

Speaking to Wales Online, Robinson said: “I wanted to kick on in my career personally. I want to be playing every week and showing people what I can do, which I’ve done for other clubs in the past.

“It was a massive opportunity for me to come to a big club with some hungry players who want to prove themselves in this league and in their career.”

It wasn’t just his getting his career going again that prompted Robinson to make the move to the Welsh capital, but the style of play as well.

“The style of play really made me interested, because I like to play in those pockets and get touches on the ball.

“In the clips I saw before I signed, I saw lots of lads wanting the ball, good footballers, understanding it is a young group, there will be ups and downs and I understood that.”

Cardiff remain in 18th with 12 points from their 11 games so far with the Bluebirds looking to increase the gap between themselves and the bottom three in midweek when they take on Blackburn.

The Verdict

It was a brave move from Robinson considering Cardiff are at the start of this transition as a club.

But considering the style of play was a huge factor in him joining, it’s not a surprise and you can see exactly what he brings to the side.

He immediately improves the Cardiff attack and gels it altogether, he just needs the other forwards to be as brave and forward thinking with the movement and execution and they will start to create and score more goals.