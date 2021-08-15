Callum Robinson delivers message to West Brom fans following hard-fought win over Luton Town

West Brom forward Callum Robinson has taken to his personal Instagram account to issue a message to supporters following the Baggies’ 3-2 win against Luton Town on Saturday.

The Baggies went into the game aiming to secure their first three points in the Championship under Valerien Ismael against a Luton side that had managed to secure an impressive 3-0 win against Peterborough United on the opening day of the season.

Ismael once again put his faith in Robinson to play a key role in West Brom’s front three after the attacker had managed to open his account for the campaign in their 2-2 draw at Bournemouth last time out.

The 26-year-old was a strong performer for the Baggies during the opening 71 minutes before he was taken off and helped them take real control of the contest.

Robinson was able to double West Brom’s lead in the 36th minute of the game with a well-taken finish and he continued to be a real threat to Luton’s defence throughout.

West Brom fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Baggies transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Who is the most expensive West Brom signing out of these four players? Salomon Rondon Oliver Burke Brown Ideye Nacer Chadli

The 26-year-old capped off his display by managing to register his first assist of the campaign by setting up Karlan Grant to make it 3-0 on 66 minutes.

Following the Baggies’ win against Luton, Robinson has taken to his personal Instagram account to share his delight at opening his account for the season at the Hawthorns in front of the returning West Brom supporters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Callum Robinson (@callumrobinson7)

The Verdict

Robinson looks set for an excellent season with West Brom and he has been on fire in their opening two Championship matches under Ismael.

The 26-year-old got into some really dangerous positions throughout his time on the field against Luton and he was a constant source of danger for the Hatters’ defence and it was a display that showed a lot of promise of what is to come from him.

Ismael showed that his 3-4-3 formation can extract the best out of his front three players during his time in charge of Barnsley last term and there a clear signs, even so early on this season, that Robinson is going to be a major attacking force for them in the Championship this term.

The forward has always had bags of ability but he has often struggled to be a consistent player in terms of his goal output in the final third over the course of a season.

However, after firing in two goals in his opening two matches, there is no reason why he should not be aiming to reach at least ten to 15 goals for the Baggies this term.

Robinson has only ever managed to hit double figures for goals in one season in his career to date, which came in the 2016/17 season with Preston.

However, there is a real chance for him to show that he can be a consistent scorer under Ismael and against Luton that was fully on show.