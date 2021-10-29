Callum Paterson starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Cheltenham on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One tomorrow when they head to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium to face Cheltenham Town.

The Owls’ progress in the third-tier has been hindered by three successive draws in this division in recent weeks.

Seemingly on course to secure a victory over Lincoln City at Hillsborough last weekend, Wednesday were forced to settle for a point as Lewis Montsma equalised in the closing stages of the clash.

Whilst Moore is set to be without George Byers and Massimo Luongo for this clash, he could potentially turn to the likes of Callum Paterson and Theo Corbeanu for inspiration on Saturday.

Here, we take a look at how Wednesday could line up against Cheltenham…

Having utilised the 3-4-1-2 formation against Lincoln, Moore is likely to stick with this particular set up on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will be hoping to produce an assured performance for his side in tomorrow’s fixture.

Liam Palmer and Dominic Iorfa are both set to line up in central-defence alongside Chey Dunkley who could be drafted in as a replacement for Marvin Johnson.

Whereas Johnson did feature at centre-back in the club’s clash with Lincoln, he does not possess a great deal of experience of playing in a defensive role and thus Dunkley may be able to provide more cover for Peacock-Farrell.

Jack Hunt and Jaden Brown will occupy the wing-back roles whilst Barry Bannan will feature alongside Dennis Adeniran in the heart of midfield.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is expected to start in a more advanced role behind Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson who will both be tasked with providing the firepower that Wednesday will need to secure victory in this fixture.

When you consider that Saido Berahino has failed to score in his last seven league appearances for the club. Paterson could be given the nod to start up-front as he is more than capable of delivering goods in this particular position.

By adding to the two goals that he has scored at this level for Wednesday in their meeting with Cheltenham, the 27-year-old could potentially help his side secure a much-needed victory on their travels.