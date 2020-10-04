Callum Paterson speaks out following Sheffield Wednesday’s stalemate with QPR

Sheffield Wednesday were forced to settle for a point against QPR at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

Garry Monk’s side took the lead after 54 minutes, as Hoops defender Yoann Barbet turned Adam Reach’s cross into his own net.

Sheffield Wednesday looked good value for their lead as well, but Macauley Bonne equalised for the visitors late on as they snatched a point.

The draw means that the Owls remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, and are now eight points adrift of safety after being handed a 12-point deduction at the start of this year’s campaign.

One player that made his debut for Sheffield Wednesday against QPR was Callum Paterson, who recently signed for the club from Cardiff City.

Paterson started in attack for the Owls, and will be hoping that he can continue to be involved for the majority of this year’s league campaign.

The forward took to Instagram following the draw with QPR, and was ‘buzzing’ to make his debut for Sheffield Wednesday, before turning his attention to their next match after the international break.

Sheffield Wednesday are next in action when they take on Birmingham City, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Paterson and his Owls team-mates.

The Verdict:

He’ll be hoping to build on this performance.

Paterson impressed me in his debut for Sheffield Wednesday, and I think he’ll be a key player for the Owls, as they look to survive in the Championship this season.

It’s positive signs in the early stages of this year’s campaign, but Garry Monk will know that they need to see matches out, as it was certainly two points dropped against QPR, rather than a point gained.

If Paterson can find his feet in front of goal, then I don’t think Sheffield Wednesday will be fearing relegation this term.