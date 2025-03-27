Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson has shed light on his future during pre-match press duties for the Owls' clash with Cardiff City.

The former Scottish international joined the Owls from the Bluebirds in 2023, and currently finds himself out of contract at the season's conclusion.

The 24/25 campaign has not been plain sailing for the versatile player - Paterson had earlier admitted to feeling the emotional toll of not being selected - but has recently found form and minutes, scoring four times since the New Year.

As the season begins to draw to a close, contract discussions have become a prominent topic during Paterson's media appearance.

"All I can do is give my all": Callum Paterson's resilient approach to his Owls future

When asked about his future in S6, the Scotsman provided candid insights into his current situation.

When asked whether or not he was thinking about his future in blue and white, the Scotsman told Football Heaven: “Yeah of course, especially with the little one - a bit uneasy, but that’s football.”

He continued: “I’d love to be here, but that’s not my decision to make. All I can do is give my all, like I have done every time I’ve been asked, and hopefully things will happen.”

He then told The Sheffield Star, “I spoke to the manager at the start of the season and was told that I wouldn’t be getting as much game time as I would like, but I said to him, ‘I’m here, I’ve always been here, and if you need me I’ll be ready’. I kept myself ready, and thankfully took my chances when they came along.”

Callum Paterson in the 24/25 Championship Appearances 19 Starts 7 Minutes 593 Goals 5 Assists 1

“I said to him that my wife was due a baby in about 10 days, so I can’t exactly do anything. I wasn’t going to go and try and find a new club, I told him I’d stick it out, ride the storm and hopefully come through the other side.

“I haven’t had any [contract talks] yet, but that’s not usually how it works here, and I quite like that. Football comes first, there are eight games left, and if I can give a good account of myself then you never know what happens.”

Callum Paterson may not fit the Danny Röhl vision for Sheffield Wednesday

True to form, Paterson's approach to his contract uncertainty mirrors his response to previous challenges - pragmatic, calm, and resolutely focused on what he can control.

However, the current landscape at Sheffield Wednesday presents a complex challenge for the utility player.

Danny Röhl's tenure marks a significant cultural shift for the club, with a more strategic and forward-thinking approach taking precedence.

While Paterson's utility and commitment are unquestionable, he may find himself at a crossroads that extends beyond individual performance. His hard-working style, though appreciated, might not perfectly align with Röhl's more nuanced tactical vision for the team.

Despite the uncertainty, Paterson remains focused on performance rather than speculation.

With eight games remaining, he has a genuine opportunity to influence his future through on-field contributions. His ability to adapt and persevere has always been his strongest asset, but the evolving strategic direction of Wednesday may ultimately determine his fate at the club.