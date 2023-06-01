Sheffield Wednesday forward Callum Paterson has revealed he wants to "be back in the Championship" with the Owls next season to "try and win promotion to the Premier League".

The Scot is one of a number of first team players that are out of contract this summer - with Darren Moore set to sit down with owner Dejphon Chansiri this week to discuss how the club moves forward.

Paterson started all three of Wednesday's play-off games as they reached the Wembley final and won promotion back to the Championship, highlighting how highly he is rated by Moore.

The 28-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Hearts in January, with the Owls rejecting offers in the winter window, and his future will be a talking point now the 2022/23 season is wrapped up.

Callum Paterson discusses new Sheffield Wednesday contract

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield during the Yorkshire club's promotion celebrations on Wednesday, Paterson made it clear that he wanted to stay put to help the club establish themselves in the Championship and perhaps even battle for the Premier League.

However, he accepted that nothing was certain at this point.

"Ah, you never know. We'll see what happens," said the Scot.

"I've always said I want to be back in the Championship. Hearts are a massive club to me, in my personal life, they mean a lot to me, but I want to be back in the Championship and I want to try and win promotion to the Premier League again.

"So it would be nice to be involved. We'll see what happens."

Sheffield Wednesday summer plans

It looks set to be a busy summer for Wednesday as the prepare for life in the Championship and the first task will be sorting out the contract situation at Hillsborough.

12 players have deals that expire at the end of this month, which means that new terms will need to be agreed with a large chunk of the squad to keep the group together.

Wednesday's aging and experienced squad has taken them back to the Championship but establishing themselves in the second tier will be a different challenge.

As such, it would not be a huge surprise to see a number of players let go this summer - though Paterson is unlikely to be one of them.

The 28-year-old has proven himself in the Championship in the past and Moore has reiterated his desire to keep hold of him in the past.