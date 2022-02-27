Callum Paterson has admitted on Instagram that Sheffield Wednesday’s triumph over Charlton Athletic was a big win for the club.

The 27-year-old backed up his recent strike in the club’s clash with Doncaster Rovers by finding the back of the net at Hillsborough yesterday.

Wednesday made the perfect start to this fixture as George Byers opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the fixture.

The midfielder planted a header past Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

Barry Bannan went close to doubling his side’s advantage as his effort narrowly missed the target.

The Owls netted their second goal of the afternoon on the stroke of half-time as Marvin Johnson teed up Paterson who slotted home from close range.

Charlton were unable to deliver a response to these two aforementioned goals in the second-half as Wednesday sealed all three points in-front of their supporters.

As a result of this triumph, the Owls moved into the play-off places in League One.

Reflecting on his side’s latest victory on Instagram, Paterson admitted that he was buzzing to score another goal for the club in their meeting with the Addicks.

The Scotland international posted: “Another big win for the troops yesterday! “Buzzing with another goal as well.”

The Verdict

Considering that competition for a play-off place in League One is very fierce this season, Wednesday will be delighted to return to the top-six.

Set to face Burton Albion on Tuesday, the Owls will move above Sunderland in the third-tier standings if they seal all three points at the Pirelli Stadium.

With Lee Gregory set to miss this fixture due to an issue with his foot, Paterson is likely to lead the line once again for his side.

Currently brimming with confidence after scoring against Doncaster and Charlton, Paterson will unquestionably fancy his chances of adding to his overall tally against a Burton outfit who have failed to keep a single clean-sheet at this level since November.