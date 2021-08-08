Callum Paterson issues update following injury scare during Charlton v Sheffield Wednesday

A new-look Sheffield Wednesday side took to the pitch in League One for the first time in nine years yesterday as the Owls travelled to the capital to take on Charlton Athletic.

Around a month ago Wednesday’s squad didn’t look too good at all with a number of players released at the end of their contracts and no sign of their transfer embargo being lifted.

Since then though 12 players have arrived for the senior squad – six of them on loan – and there’s a much more positive outlook on things, and a draw against the Addicks yesterday to kick the league season off wasn’t the worst result in the world.

One of the players who survived the summer cull was Callum Paterson, who is still contracted to the Owls for another season and was chosen as the starting striker for the clash at The Valley yesterday.

His match however was ended early on in the first half when he challenged for a corner with Jayden Stockley, with the Scot coming off worse as he went to the ground in a heap.

Paterson was stretchered off in worrying scenes, but the player himself has delivered a positive update via Twitter after Darren Moore revealed he had been active in the dressing room with just a ‘shiner’ on his head.

Cheers for the messages troops. Was a bit of a scare yesterday but feeling okay today. Thanks @CAFCofficial and @swfc medical staff for your help really appreciate it! 💙 — Callum Paterson (@Callump7) August 8, 2021

The Verdict

Paterson will be a miss for Wednesday if he has to miss the next few weeks because of concussion protocols.

Even though he could be seen as a bit of a utility man, Darren Moore clearly sees the Scotsman as a striker in his system and against big League One defenders he will be a handful due to his strength and aerial ability.

Thankfully though in his presumed absence, Wednesday will be well covered up-front with Lee Gregory ready to come into the fold and Florian Kamberi also available, showing just how well Moore and co have recruited in the last few weeks to have so much strength in depth.