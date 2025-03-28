Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to close the gap to West Bromwich Albion and the play-off places on Saturday afternoon as they make the trip to South Wales to face relegation-threatened Cardiff City.

The Owls remain just six points off the Baggies and a spot in the top six, with the fight for those places looking like it will come down to the final weeks of the season, as Danny Rohl looks to keep his team in the hunt for the Premier League.

Home form has been the biggest issue for the South Yorkshire outfit in 2024/25, with only Hull City picking up fewer points on their own patch this season. However, on the road, they have been a threat and they will fancy their chances against the Bluebirds this weekend.

Callum Paterson is just one Sheffield Wednesday star who will be hoping he can have a major influence on the game, with the veteran Championship ace finding form in 2025. The versatile player is out of contract at the end of the campaign, and knows that his performances need to continue to be strong if he is to have any chance of earning a new deal at Hillsborough.

Paterson's estimated weekly wage at Sheffield Wednesday following contract admission

The 30-year-old has spent the last five years with the Owls, and he is not ready for that time to end just yet.

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's clash with his former club, Cardiff, Paterson revealed that he is hoping talks about a new contract begin before his current deal expires.

When asked by Football Heaven whether his future has been on his mind, he said: "Yeah of course, especially with the little one - a bit uneasy, but that’s football.

"I’d love to be here, but that’s not my decision to make. All I can do is give my all, like I have done every time I’ve been asked, and hopefully things will happen."

Later, he spoke to the Sheffield Star and revealed his position on a new contract: "I spoke to the manager at the start of the season and was told that I wouldn’t be getting as much game time as I would like, but I said to him, ‘I’m here, I’ve always been here, and if you need me I’ll be ready’. I kept myself ready, and thankfully took my chances when they came along.

"I said to him that my wife was due a baby in about 10 days, so I can’t exactly do anything. I wasn’t going to go and try and find a new club, I told him I’d stick it out, ride the storm and hopefully come through the other side.

Paterson concluded: "I haven’t had any [contract talks] yet, but that’s not usually how it works here, and I quite like that. Football comes first, there are eight games left, and if I can give a good account of myself then you never know what happens."

Callum Paterson Sheffield Wednesday stats (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 19 (7) Minutes played 593 Goals (assists) 5 (1) xG 3.68 Shots (on target) 19 (7) Pass accuracy 50.9% Chances created 5 Dribble success 33.3% Touches (in opposition box) 272 (39) *Stats correct as of 27/03/2025

The player, who has mostly operated in forward roles this season, is estimated to be earning £18,000-a-week at Sheffield Wednesday, according to Capology.com, and this may have to drop if he is to sign a new deal.

Paterson's importance at Sheffield Wednesday has increased as the season has progressed

It has not been the easiest of campaigns for the experienced forward, and he has been forced to wait his turn for consistent football under Rohl in 2024/25.

However, in recent weeks, he has become more of a key feature in the German's starting XI, and this can only be a good thing for his chances of earning a new deal at Hillsborough, and take his stay up towards the six-year mark.

It is clear to see that Paterson still has a lot to offer the Owls, and if his form continues in the final eight games of the season, then he may just get his reward of another year on his contract.

However, Sheffield Wednesday are by no means the easiest club to predict in the EFL, and it may not be as straightforward as that for the 30-year-old from now until the end of 2024/25.