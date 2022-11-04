Callum Paterson delivers verdict on his Sheffield Wednesday future

Callum Paterson has had to watch most of Sheffield Wednesday’s success this season from the sidelines, as the Scotsman has struggled for regular game time.

The 28-year-old has managed to rack up 100 appearances for the Owls since joining in 2020, but this season has been a struggle for the attacker.

The Scotsman has lost his starting berth due to the arrivals of players like Michael Smith and Mallik Wilks and the form that both Lee Gregory and Josh Windass have shown in front of goal.

Paterson has made a total of nine appearances in League One this season, completing 90 minutes on only three occasions. The last came in the 4-2 win over Burton Albion last weekend, and Wednesday are preparing to face Morecombe tonight in the FA Cup first round, and there is a possibility that Paterson will be given another opportunity to lead the line.

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players play for now?

1 of 18 Atdhe Nuhui? SCR Altach Rapid Wien Salzburg Sturm Graz

However, it is coming up to a crucial point in Paterson’s career as he is entering the final six months of his contract at Hillsborough and the League One outfit are yet to open contract talks with the 28-year-old.

Paterson said, via Yorkshire Live: “There’s been nothing from the club at all so we’ll see what happens. It (staying at the club) is something that I’m interested in, but obviously I need to be playing enough games.

“It’s my job, it’s something that I love doing, so if I’m not getting the game time then I might have to see what happens. But I’m happy. I’m happy at the club. I’m settled, my wife is here, and I’m enjoying life.”

The Verdict

Paterson has never really been able to nail down a regular starting spot at Hillsborough since joining the club, and with Wednesday adding players like Wilks and Smith in the summer, Paterson has seen himself go further down the pecking order.

As the striker states, he is interested in staying on Wednesday, but he needs to be getting game time, which he isn’t.

So, whether or not the League One side decide to offer the 28-year-old a new deal or not, if Paterson’s game time doesn’t improve, the Scotsman may decide to move on from Wednesday come the end of the season.