Callum Paterson breaks his silence after Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off heartbreak against Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday’s season came crashing to an end earlier in the week as Sunderland beat them in the League One play-off semi-finals.

Lee Gregory had handed Darren Moore’s side parity in the two legged tie, yet Patrick Roberts struck late, converting Jack Clarke’s cross, thus sending Sunderland to Wembley.

It’s been a period of coming to terms with that defeat and a second season in League One for the Owls.

Amongst those to take his time in assessing what’s unfolded is Callum Paterson, with the versatile Sheffield Wednesday man posting on Twitter to reflect on the season and thank Wednesday’s superb support:

Not the way we wanted to end the season. A year of ups and downs. Thanks everyone for the support, great to see Hillsborough full of fans again. On to next season. 💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/9gw4gqVcIs — Callum Paterson (@Callump7) May 13, 2022

Wednesday finished the regular season in fourth under Moore, having taken the third-tier in their stride particularly during the second-half of the campaign as they secured play-off football.

Ultimately, a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Sunderland ended their promotion hopes and focus will already be switching to 2022/23.

There will be a watchful eye on Wembley all the same, as Sunderland lock horns with Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final on May 21st.

The winner will, of course, be promoted to the Championship.

The Verdict

One thing that’s been consistent in Sheffield Wednesday messages following the Sunderland defeat is that they’ve been super positive about the supporters.

They were superb in sticking with Wednesday through this season, with their play-off atmosphere unrivalled.

Wednesday will need them again next season if they are to go again, no matter how disappointing it is facing up to a second season in League One.

