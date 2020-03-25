Callum O’Hare’s future becomes clearer after short-term Aston Villa exit

Callum O’Hare could leave Aston Villa on a permanent basis in the summer as the Premier League side struggle to agree a new deal with their talented academy graduate.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated at Villa Park but he has had to go out to get regular football in the past 12 months.

O’Hare spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Carlisle and he then joined Coventry City for the current season – and it’s a move that has worked out well.

The attacking midfielder has impressed for Mark Robins’ side, playing his part in helping the Sky Blues to the top of the League One table with 12 games remaining.

Therefore, you would imagine that Coventry would be open to bringing O’Hare in on a permanent basis and the latest update from Football Insider suggests they may have a chance of doing just that.

The report claims that there’s plenty of interest in the youngster and that Villa are not close to reaching an agreement with O’Hare, who is out of contract in the summer.

Given his age, Dean Smith’s side would be entitled to compensation if O’Hare did join another club.

The verdict

Anyone who has seen O’Hare for Coventry this season will see that he is a player with real talent and huge potential when you consider his age.

In truth, he needs to be playing regularly in the years to come, so a move away from Villa may be the right thing to do, even if it will be hard for the player to leave his boyhood club.

And, if that does happen, Coventry will surely be in pole position to secure him on a long-term deal, particularly if they can offer Championship football.

