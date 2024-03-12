Highlights Coventry City's Callum O'Hare is a sought-after player with a prolific goal-scoring record.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare is out of contract this summer, and likely to be of interest to multiple clubs, both in England and overseas.

With Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres departing earlier this year, O'Hare is now undoubtedly one of the biggest fan favourites left at the club, and his return to action in recent months was evidently much needed.

O'Hare has been involved in 26 of the last 29 games in all competitions for Coventry and appears to be a player now back to his best following a lengthy ACL injury last year.

On his day, O'Hare is one of the most talented and exciting players the Championship has to offer in an attacking sense. However, it is also of concern to Coventry, given his contract situation is not ideal for the club. Other sides are bound to be interested in the playmaker when factoring his form into that as well.

With his contract currently expiring this summer, he can speak to foreign-based clubs now about a summer pre-contract agreement, but domestic-based clubs will also be eyeing a potential bargain this summer as well,

He is attracting interest from a number of clubs, including Everton, Fulham and Southampton. Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have also both been linked with the midfielder.

Others include Burnley, as well as Championship duo Leicester City and Southampton who were all said to have submitted offers for Coventry's star, according to a report from HITC/Graeme Bailey.

Callum O'Hare's Coventry City career stats - as of 12/03/24* (all comps) Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24* Championship 26 9 4 2022/23 Championship 11 0 3 2021/22 Championship 47 5 8 2020/21 Championship 48 3 8 2019/20 League One 40 4 7

Callum O'Hare's next steps

FLW's Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood has urged O'Hare to avoid a move to either of the Scottish giants, and instead hopes he remains with the club or moves abroad, with Spain a potential destination.

He said: "Personally, I think technically he's good enough. In a league like the Premier League you get a bit more time and space to show your talents.

"I think, since coming back from injury, he's shown how good he is. He's added goals to his game, which is the one thing Cov fans said was lacking and would hold him back.

"My only concern is, you look at Gus Hamer, who's made the leap from the Championship to the Premier League, and hasn't lived up to the hype, expectations, or standards that he set last season.

"I worry there's that element, but they are completely different players. O'Hare came through at Villa, so he's got the grounding and education, as it were.

"I think he's good enough, but in terms of the teams looking to make a move for him? I think any of the promoted teams will be looking at him.

"Any side that is languishing towards the bottom as well, including Nottingham Forest potentially. I know there was talk last season about Everton looking and I think he'd be a great fit up there.

"There's been rumours about the old firm clubs looking. I think that would be a silly move but he'd win trophies and be easily one of the best players in the league up there.

"Trophies and European football - fair play to him if that's what he chooses. I've seen some Spanish clubs linked and I think that would be a great move for him, personally. The game there is a lot slower and he'd get more space to showcase what he can really do.

"I think he'd really, really excel on the continent. So, if he were to go, I think that would be the best place for him.

"I don't want him to leave. There's a part of me that thinks he should show a bit of loyalty after we stood by him during his ACL. Loyalty doesn't mean anything in football.

"He's 25/26 now, and at the point where he needs to be moving on. If he's ever going to be playing top level football, then it needs to be in the next year or two.

"I think he'll be gone at the end of the year, which is a shame. He's been an absolute stalwart for us when fit. He gets you on the edge of your seat as a fan."

Callum O'Hare's importance to Coventry

Driving the ball into spaces and playing between the lines is where O'Hare is at his best, irrespective of which league he's in or team he plays for.

When it comes to a contract extension for O'Hare, it is somewhat of a no-brainer for Coventry to attempt to retain his services, but even new-and-improved terms may not be enough for him to accept them.

It would be a nightmare to let him go for cheap, or, worse, nothing. If he can remain fit, O'Hare could be a huge difference-maker in the last nine games, as a player who can come up with flashes of magic at any moment in a game. His wages should reflect that, in spite of the risks surrounding his injury record.

Recent displays have showcased that, and his re-introduction back into the first-team fold has coincided with a rise in Coventry's recent form, taking them to within reach of the play-offs.

Should Cov fail to gain promotion, there is every chance he will be playing top-flight football somewhere this summer.