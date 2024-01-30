Coventry City have just a few days left to further add to their squad for the final few months of the 2023-24 Championship season, having only signed Victor Torp in the January window.

The Danish midfielder appears to be the Gustavo Hamer replacement a few months down the line, but most of the Sky Blues' transfer dealings this season were done in the summer.

And City will be hoping not to lose perhaps their most influential player before the February 1 deadline in Callum O'Hare, who has attracted interest ahead of his contract expiring in less than six months time.

Since returning from his 10-month knee injury, which he suffered on Boxing Day in 2022, the 25-year-old has been influential for Mark Robins, scoring five times in 15 appearances and he has led the club's charge up the table.

Callum O'Hare's Coventry City Championship Stats 2023-24 Matches Played 15 Average Minutes Per Match 56 Goals Scored 5 xG (Expected Goals) 2.32 Assists 1 xA (Expected Assists) 1.03 Pass Accuracy 87% Big Chances Created 1 Touches Per Match 39.3 Successful Dribbles Per Match 0.7 Stats Correct As Of January 27, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Let's take a look at the latest news surrounding O'Hare's future as the Thursday transfer deadline looms...

Burnley, Southampton and Leicester make offers for O'Hare

With O'Hare having less than six months remaining on his contract being a very notable thing, there was obviously going to be interest in the creative midfielder - especially considering how well he has been playing in recent weeks.

Overseas clubs can approach O'Hare on a pre-contract agreement starting next season, but it is English clubs who have taken the most interest in O'Hare right now.

According to a report from Graeme Bailey at HITC, Championship promotion chasing duo Southampton and Leicester City are said to have made their own transfer offers for the diminutive playmaker, and a switch to the Foxes in particular would cause ructions among the Coventry fanbase due to their rivalry with the second tier table-toppers.

A club that have renewed their interest in O'Hare though and also bid are Premier League side Burnley, who wanted the midfielder back in the summer of 2022 when they were a Championship club before he suffered a hamstring injury.

Coventry stance on O'Hare bids emerge

However, the trio are set to have no luck in their attempts to try and take O'Hare from the CBS Arena, as Coventry have reportedly set their intentions out clearly.

Per a report from Football Insider, Cov are set to snub all bids that land at their table for O'Hare's services, meaning that even if no new contract is agreed in the next few days, City will not be cashing in on their number 10.

That is perhaps a risky strategy considering they could lose O'Hare for absolutely nothing whatsoever in the summer, but having banked a lot from the departures of Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres last summer, perhaps owner Doug King is thinking about the play-offs rather than the money.

Ahead of Coventry's clash with Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup that occurred on Friday, Mark Robins addressed the future of O'Hare, and whilst he didn't say whether or not there were interested parties elsewhere, the 54-year-old instead urged people not to put pressure on him when he needs to keep focused on on-pitch matters too.

“He’s been made a really good offer and then it’s down to him his family’s representatives to decide what his future holds, but I don’t think any pressure shouldn’t be put on him," Robins said, per the Coventry Observer.

“He should just be allowed to get on with his work and what he’s doing is, he’s knuckling down, and he’s focused on what he’s got to do and trying to help us to where we want to get to this season.”