Callum O’Hare training footage emerges as Coventry City prepare for Middlesbrough clash

Coventry City’s official Twitter account has shared footage of Callum O’Hare participating in training ahead of the club’s upcoming clash with Middlesbrough.

The attacking midfielder has been forced to watch on from the sidelines during the opening stages of the season after suffering a hamstring injury earlier this year.

A stand-out performer for the Sky Blues during the previous campaign, O’Hare improved significantly as a player under the guidance of manager Mark Robins as he helped his side secure a 12th place finish in the Championship standings.

In the absence of the 24-year-old, Coventry have experienced a tough start to the new term.

Yet to win a game in the Championship, the Sky Blues have only managed to accumulate three points from their opening seven league games.

Currently bottom of the league standings, Coventry will be desperate to kick-start their season by securing all three points in their showdown with Middlesbrough this weekend.

Like Coventry, Boro have also struggled for form this season as they have only secured two victories at Championship level.

Ahead of this fixture, Coventry’s Twitter account has provided an update on O’Hare’s road to recovery.

In a video shared by the Sky Blues, O’Hare said: “Soon back.”

The Verdict

This is an incredibly encouraging update as O’Hare is clearly making progress in terms of his road to recovery.

Whereas this weekend’s meeting with Middlesbrough may come too soon for O’Hare, there is no reason why he cannot potentially make his return to action in the coming weeks.

Coventry will be aiming to lean upon the attacking midfielder’s abundance of creativity during the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

In the previous term, O’Hare demonstrated that he is more than capable of making a difference in the Championship as he scored five goals and provided eight assists for his team-mates.

By replicating this form when he is fit enough to feature, O’Hare could potentially help Coventry climb the second-tier standings.

