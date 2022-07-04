Callum O’Hare to Burnley: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Following their relegation to the Championship last season, there has been plenty of change at Burnley as the club look to rebuild themselves in order to gain promotion back to the top flight on the first time of asking.

Vincent Kompany has now come into the club as the new manager and he has already started making signings to try and strengthen his side so they are able to compete next season.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the latest name on the Clarets’ wanted list is Callum O’Hare.

The 24-year-old made 45 appearances for Coventry last season scoring five goals in that time and although he remains under contract for another two years, it seems as though Kompany is keen to make an offer.

Is it a good potential move?

This is a good move ahead of the new season. O’Hare has gained the experience of this level with Coventry already and made a great impact during his time there.

At a young age, he still has the room to develop his game further and will likely be able to adapt to fit Kompany’s team and style next season.

Not only that but with the interest surrounding Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil, it looks as though Burnley could use some reinforcements and O’Hare would be a good replacement.

Would he start?

Considering the acquisition of the midfielder will probably depend on the future of Cornet and McNeil, both of whom are looking increasingly likely to leave Turf Moor, you can see O’Hare being a starting player for Kompany.

Having made so many appearances for the Sky Blues last season, he has proven that he is able to handle the volume of games thrown his way in the Championship and has the ability to play often.

What does he offer?

O’Hare is a creative player who would fit nicely into Kompany’s side and provide that spark going forward.

Towards the end of the season he was finding great goal scoring form and therefore you would expect to see him build upon this next season.

He’s a reliable player and will no doubt provide an attacking motivation in the side.