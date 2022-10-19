Callum O’Hare shares update on his current situation at Coventry City

Callum O’Hare has given an update on his road to recovery from injury.

The Coventry City midfielder is yet to feature for the side this season following due to a hamstring issue suffered during the summer.

However, he made his return to a football pitch on Tuesday when he competed for the Sky Blues’ U21s side, playing 45 minutes.

He is excited about the prospect of making his return to Championship action soon, and has claimed he is aiming to come back into Mark Robins’ team as quickly as he can.

The 24-year old has been sorely missed in the squad this campaign, with the team currently bottom of the table.

He has admitted that there is a recovery plan in place that he is hoping to stick to, but that his return should be coming as soon as possible.

“I am aiming to get on the pitch [with the first team] as soon as possible, but it all depends on what the Gaffer and the club’s medical staff say,” said O’Hare, via Coventry’s official website.

“I will be sticking to their plan and I am looking to keep progressing nicely.

“It’s been a long time. It is all I have been thinking about for three months.

“I can’t wait to put the shirt on, really. I love football so much, so to be back playing it – I’m buzzing!”

O’Hare established himself as one of the team’s most important members last year, which led to transfer speculation linking him to a move to Burnley last summer.

But his injury has kept him out of contention for up to three months.

In his absence, Robins’ side have earned 10 points from their opening 11 games.

The Verdict

O’Hare’s return will be a massive boost for the team, who have not had an ideal start to the new season.

He is such an integral part of this squad, which his absence has made even more obvious.

The club will be hoping he can make some kind of return before the international break in November, in order to aid his getting back up to speed.

Recent results have improved at Coventry, but there is still work to be done to improve the side’s standing in the current league table, which O’Hare will help with massively.