Callum O’Hare sends message to Coventry fans after late Nottm Forest win

Callum O’Hare was an integral part of Coventry City’s 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The club’s return to the now Coventry Building Society, formerly Ricoh, Arena was celebrated with a 96th minute Kyle McFadzean winner – not many could have written a better script.

The return of fans had a huge impact, O’Hare told the club’s website today.

O’Hare said: “The atmosphere was unbelievable, I’m just buzzing. It was unbelievable, we’ve missed the fans so much. I’m so happy that we could put a good performance on for them and get the win.

“The fans were pushing us through, you could hear them singing and when you hear that you want to do well for them.”

With just ten minutes of normal time remaining the Sky Blues were still trailing due to Lyle Taylor’s 36th minute strike, but a moment of magic from O’Hare changed the course of the match, resulting in Viktor Gyokeres opening his account for the season.

The 23-year-old explained: “I had three players around me, so I had to check over my shoulder and pop the ball through his legs, and luckily we scored from it. We were dominating the game, but we weren’t taking enough chances. In the second half we had a little change of shape and we got a bit more joy out of it.”

On the last gasp winner: “I wanted to go mental, but I was so tired! I was trying to run over to the fans, and it was unbelievable when it erupted. Hopefully we can get on a run now and keep going.”

Mark Robins’ Coventry finished 16th last term but were in the relegation conversation for the majority of the campaign, so they will be hoping to avoid such anxieties this time around.

The Verdict

Callum O’Hare is one of the most exciting names outside of the promotion candidates in the Championship, his relentless running and pressing without the ball make him a key man for the Sky Blues.

But it is his on the ball ability that sets him apart, second to none at the club. He has settled in effortlessly since arriving, originally on loan from Aston Villa, in 2019 and is going from strength to strength under Mark Robins. There is definitely potential for O’Hare to play in the Premier League in the not too distant future and if he carries performing at this level, that opportunity may come before the season is out.