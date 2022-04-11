Callum O’Hare sends message to Coventry City supporters after win over Fulham

Coventry City midfielder Callum O’Hare has taken to Twitter to send a message to the club’s supporters following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

The Sky Blues produced a superb performance on their travels yesterday as they secured a 3-1 victory over league leaders Fulham.

Coventry opened the scoring at Craven Cottage in the 20th minute as Michael Rose headed home from Gustavo Hamer’s corner.

Viktor Gyokeres then doubled the Sky Blues’ advantage by netting his 14th league goal of the season.

Following the break, Fulham pulled a goal back via an effort from Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Undeterred by this goal, Coventry managed to seal all three points in stoppage-time as O’Hare slotted home after being teed up by Hamer.

As a result of this victory, the Sky Blues moved up to 10th in the second-tier standings.

Mark Robins’ side will now be looking to back up this triumph by producing a positive performance in their showdown with Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Friday.

Reflecting on the club’s latest performance on Twitter, O’Hare lauded the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during this fixture.

The midfielder posted: “Enjoyable afternoon.

“Fans were quality in the corner.”

The Verdict

Coventry’s performance on Sunday was nothing short of outstanding as they once again illustrated that they are capable of taking the game to anyone in this division.

Whereas the Sky Blues will need results elsewhere to go their way in the coming weeks in order to remain in the hunt for a play-off place, there is no reason why they cannot use the momentum gained from their victory over Fulham to their advantage.

O’Hare was a stand-out performer for Coventry yesterday as he was directly involved in two goals for his side at Craven Cottage.

Having recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.16 in this particular fixture, O’Hare will be brimming with confidence heading into Coventry’s upcoming clashes with Birmingham and AFC Bournemouth.

By delivering the goods in an attacking sense in these fixtures, O’Hare could potentially help his side secure a respectable haul of points.