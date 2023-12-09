Highlights Coventry City's Callum O'Hare scored two goals last night, leading his team to a 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

O'Hare's return to form is a positive sign for Coventry, who have struggled since reaching the play-off final last season.

With O'Hare back in the lineup, the Sky Blues have the potential to make another push for a play-off spot.

Coventry City ace Callum O'Hare scored a brace on Friday night as he bagged his first goals following a lengthy ACL injury in a 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

The ace was forced off the field in just the seventh minute when he suffered his injury setback during the Sky Blues' 3-1 defeat to eventual promotion winners Sheffield United on Boxing Day last year.

It was not until the 25th October that O'Hare made his return to action, but he was unable to help Mark Robins' side avoid a 2-0 loss to Rotherham United.

Although the attacking midfielder has now made seven Championship appearances this campaign, it was not until the Sky Blues' encounter with Ipswich Town on Saturday 2nd December that O'Hare made his first start of the season.

Related Wayne Rooney makes honest Birmingham City admission following Coventry City defeat Rooney is fully aware of Blues' bleak situation amid their poor run of form.

And despite the fact the Tractor Boys ran out as 2-1 winners that day, the 25-year-old impressed Robins enough to be named in the starting lineup once more for the clash with Birmingham last night.

O'Hare repaid the faith put into him by his manager as his two goals helped the Sky Blues defeat their Midlands rivals convincingly, and pick up their third win in four games.

Callum O'Hare's message after Coventry City's win against Birmingham City

The Sky Blues' star was delighted to have won the game for his side and he shared his feelings in an X post, writing: "JUST LIKE THAT!!!!!!!!!

"Wow so happy 2 goals and a massive win."

It should come as no surprise that the former Aston Villa man was pleased to have scored against the Blues, but this brace will have been made even sweeter by the fact the first of his two goals was his first goal following his long-term injury.

O'Hare will now be keen to push on and get back into his old form, but it may be a tall order to match his 2021/22 Championship return of five goals and eight assists after spending much of this season on the sidelines.

Coventry City are back on track

Friday's victory over Wayne Rooney's Blues saw Robins' men leapfrog their opponents and pick up their third win in four matches, with the Sky Blues climbing up the table following a poor start to the campaign.

It is no rarity for teams who lose in the play-off final to struggle the following season, so perhaps the Sky Blues' slow start to the season should come as no surprise.

Another play-off push is now no longer out of the question for Robins and co, but they will have to prove their worth this month as their next three fixtures pit the Sky Blues against Southampton, Leeds and Sunderland.

Championship (13th-15th) P GD Pts 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Coventry City 20 3 25 15 Bristol City 19 -1 25

But with O'Hare back fit and firing, anything is possible for the Midlands outfit, and the prospect of their fit-again play-maker linking up with the likes of Haji Wright should be an exciting one.

On his day, O'Hare is one of the finest Championship attackers, and he was back to his best last night, which should have defenders worried all around the second tier.