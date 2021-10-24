Callum O’Hare sends message to Coventry City fans after club’s clash with Derby County

Coventry City midfielder Callum O’Hare has taken to Twitter to thank the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during yesterday’s clash with Derby County.

The Sky Blues were forced to settle for a point at the Coventry Building Society Arena as their opponents produced a spirited performance in the absence of manager Wayne Rooney who missed the game due to illness.

Coventry opened the scoring in the 20th minute as Matt Godden fired home from the penalty spot after being fouled in the area by Lee Buchanan.

Godden then went close to doubling the Sky Blues’ advantage as his effort was saved by Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Following the break, Derby forward Colin Kazim-Richards was denied by the woodwork before Gustavo Hamer’s 35-yard free-kick hit the bar.

Derby eventually levelled proceedings in the 78th minute via a strike from Graeme Shinnie.

Currently fourth in the Championship standings, Coventry will be looking to get back to winning ways next weekend when they face Hull City.

Reflecting on the club’s 1-1 draw with Derby on Twitter, O’Hare has admitted that he was disappointed that his side couldn’t secure a win in this fixture whilst he also thanked the club’s fans for their support.

The midfielder posted: “Great support today!

“So disappointing not to get the win.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Coventry had secured victory in six of their seven games at home in all competitions before this fixture, they would have fancied their chances of picking up all three points in their meeting with Derby.

However, the Sky Blues will now need to dust themselves down before their trip to Hull after being held to a draw by the Rams.

O’Hare will be determined to deliver an eye-catching performance against the Tigers following a bright start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.98 in the Championship, the midfielder could potentially help his side seal their second away victory of the season by stepping up to the mark at the MKM Stadium.